‘Stay away from negative activities’

The Nyinahin District Commander of Police, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Christian Dogbatse, has advised students to stay away from activities that could negatively affect their future.

The commander, who gave the advice, said the students should stay away from crime and violence, as “they do not pay and only cut your future short.”

Mr Dogbatse said this during a sensitisation programme organised for the students of the Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School in the Atwima Mponua District.

The programme, which was on the theme, ‘Consequences of crime on the lives of students,’ was to educate the students on the need to stay away from crimes and concentrate on their education.

According to him, “Involving in crimes such as defilement, rape, stealing, robbery, assault and other offensive conducts do not only hurt you but your families and the society at large.”

Mr Dogbatse explained that petty squabbles with peers could escalate and become violent and that could disrupt public peace and cause harm.

When this happened, he said, offenders were usually prosecuted, and that could lead to custodial sentences when found guilty.

As such, he said, there was the need for students to comport themselves always and avoid acts of violence.

The Headmistress of the school, Mrs Emma Amoateng Mensah, was grateful to the police for the education which, she said, would go a long way to shape the lives of the students.

She said students were fond of assaulting one another, engaging in fights, pilfering, as well as smoking.

Mrs Mensah believed that with the sensitisation, most of them would turn over a new leaf, and advised the students not to hesitate to report anyone found to have been involved in any criminal act to the police.