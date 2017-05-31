Dear Editor, This year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is just around the corner, with candidates preparing feverishly for the examination. Candidates now spend more time in school studying for the examination, which shows how determined they are to perform well.

However as they prepare, I would like to urge the candidates to stay away from any form of malpractice during the examination. This is because when caught, a candidate could face sanctions, including the cancellation of their papers.



All candidates must stay focused and study hard rather than rely on leaked questions.



Candidates should avoid all temptations and ignore any intentions of relying on ‘apor’.



Once you study hard, you will definitely pass very well. The only secret to success is hard work.

I wish all candidates the best of luck.





Lovely Simpson,

Baptist Academy,

Winneba.