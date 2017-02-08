St Louis Demonstration gets new classroom block

The Minister of Education, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has handed over a one-storey six-unit classroom block to the St Louis Demonstration School in Kumasi. The building, constructed with funds from the MP's Common Fund, was to cater for the increasing number of Junior High School (JHS) students in the school.

Attached to the classrooms are two staff common rooms.

The event coincided with the climax of this year's Catholic Week Celebration, an annual ceremony observed by students of Catholic institutions.

The Secretary to the minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Kodie, who deputised for him, assured students of his continuous support and pledged to protect the interests of the constituents.

The project begun following an appeal by the school's authority to him to help expand the infrastructure of the school to meet the increasing number of enrolment.

The Headmistress of the St Louis Demonstration School, Mrs Michelle Acquaye, commended the MP and the assembly for the project which she believed was a timely intervention to ensure the provision of quality education.

She said the MP had on numerous occasions demonstrated his priority for education in the constituency and had previously donated laptops, tablets, desktop computers and exercise books to the school.

According to Mrs Acquaye, she was optimistic that now that the MP had become the Minister of Education, he would continue to create an enabling environment for students to become responsible adults.

The school’s Chaplain, Reverend Father Francis Abebrese, who preached the sermon during the ceremony, advised the students to form study groups to share ideas so that the weak ones among them would also improve on their academic performance.