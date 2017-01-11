St Andrews Methodist Brigade holds Beauty Pageant

The Boys and Girls Brigade, a Christian youth organisation of the St Andrew Methodist Church at Tema Community Two, has organised a beauty pageant for its members. The event, dubbed “Face of 16th Tema Brigade,” was aimed at inculcating into the youth of the church the Ghanaian heritage.

It was also targeted at promoting Methodism among the children. The theme for the occasion was: Promoting Rich Ghanaian Heritage and Methodism.”

Ten young girls, representing all the regions of Ghana, thrilled the audience to various Ghanaian music and dance forms. They also recited poems depicting the values of the various regions and modelled and exhibited their talents.

The highlight of the event was when the participants answered questions from the panel of judges to prove how much they knew about the Methodist Church.

The 10 contestants were Esther Addo Quaye, 12, representing the Western Region; Erica Asiedu Tetteh, 10, Upper West Region; Lily Makafui Nutsugah, 10, Volta Region, Mabel E.A. Yeboah, 10, Greater Accra Region, and Emmaneulla Osei Akoto, 10, Ashanti Region.

The rest were Elisa A Appafram, 10, Eastern Region; Emmaneulla Aba Mensah, 10, Upper East Region; Faustina Nelson, 12, Brong Ahafo Region and Nhyira Ofosua Yanney, 11, Central Region.

At the end of the contest, 10-year-old Elisa A. Appafram who represented the Eastern Region beat the nine other contestants to grab the coveted crown and sash.

The first and second runners-up positions went to Ms Nhyira Ofosua Yanney and Ms Emmaneulla Osei Akoto, representing the Central and Ashanti regions, respectively.

They both received certificates and souvenirs from the organisers and sponsors.