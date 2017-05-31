The good news for candidates is that passages for comprehension are always on everyday issues with which candidates are familiar.



In other words, the passages never treat technical topics such as how ships float on water, how aeroplanes fly, genetics, rocket science, etc.



All a candidate needs in order to do well in comprehension is the ability to read well, which in itself involves:



i. Reading fluently and not just pronounce the words as if every word stands on its own.



ii. Paying attention to every punctuation mark used in the passage — commas, fullstops, question marks, hyphens, dashes, exclamation marks, etc. — bearing in mind that punctuation marks guard us to understand what we read, the same way road signs guard drivers to drive well.



Egs: a) I tell you today, you’ll be with me in Paradise.



b) I tell you, today you’ll be with me in Paradise.



As you can see, the two sentences above contain the same words, the only difference between them being where the comma is put — after today in the first and after you in the second.



The difference in meaning between the two sentences is brought about by the location of the commas, but that difference will be lost to any reader who does not pay attention to the commas.



iii. Finding the meaning of both familiar and unfamiliar words in the context in which those words are used. The context of a word refers to the other words used with a particular word in a given sentence, and those words help us get the meaning of that word, whether it is familiar or unfamiliar, in that particular sentence in which the word is used.



Egs: a) I will buy the items for the party at the supermarket.



b) I will not buy what Esi is telling me.



The word buy in the two sentences above is a familiar one, but it does not carry the same meaning in the two sentences because each buy has been used in a different context. While it means purchase in the first sentence above, it means accept or take or agree with in the second.



For words with which you are not familiar, use the same context to find their meaning.



Eg: The girl was so gregarious that she made friends with all her classmates on her very first day in class.



In this example, gregarious is, by all standards, a very ‘big’ and unfamiliar word, but based on the other words used with it in the sentence (the context), we can see that gregarious means the same as friendly, sociable, easygoing, amiable, etc.



iv. Making a picture of what you read in your mind, so that you do not just read words but also ‘see’ what you read.





As you answer the comprehension questions, take note of the following:



1. Your answers must come from the passage alone and nowhere else, since the questions are based on the passage. Any answer that does not come from the passage will be considered incorrect, no matter how practical or reasonable it is. This means you should not, under any circumstance, fall on your own knowledge to answer the questions.



2. Give the answers in the tense forms in which the questions are asked. For instance, if a question is asked in the present tense, the answer should be given in the present tense; if it is asked in the past tense, the answer must be in the past tense, and so on.



Egs: Ques: Where did the boy go after school that day? (past)



Ans: He went home. (past)



Ques: Where does the boy go after school every day? (present)



Ans:

He goes home. (present)



3. Give your answers in complete statements and do not use ‘shorthand’.



4. Obey all the rules of grammar — spelling, concord, tenses, punctuation, etc. — as you write your answers, since every grammatical error is penalised.



5. The numbering of your answers in your answer book should correspond to the numbering of the questions in the question paper. If there is any discrepancy, you will be the loser.

CREDIT: Mr Mark Tagoe