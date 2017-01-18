Six excel in art contest

Six schoolchildren have been declared winners of a drawing competition held to celebrate the 14th birthday of Master Awal Ibrahim who suffered a head tumor.

The six, Joseph Yaw Adu, Elisha Azumah, Georgina Hortorku, Jesicca Asante, Ines Somda and Emmanuel Kuseine, received school bags, candies, drinks and biscuits as their prizes.

Awal had a tumor on his forehead which was removed by surgery in the United States of America. This was made possible by a collaboration between the Rotary Club of Accra, Labone, and an American Rotary Club in 2006.

Awal was adopted by the Rotary Club of Accra (Labone) after he lost his grandmother who was his only surviving guardian after the surgery.

Ever since his adoption in 2007, his birthday has been celebrated with his housemates at the SOS Children’s Village in Tema.

The winners of the drawing contest were selected by the children in the SOS Village. To select the winners, the children hooted at the artworks which they thought did not qualify and cheered the ones they found attractive.

After the competition, the Rotary Club of Accra, Labone, donated gifts to the SOS Children’s Village.