SHS student appeals for public support

The student, Nagurumo Fuseini, 25, who is currently a Form Two Agricultural Science student of the Tamale Senior High School, has also appealed for support to enable him to complete his education.

A senior high school student who got crippled during a ‘galamsey’ operation has made a passionate appeal to kind-hearted persons to support him to undergo medical treatment to regain the use of his legs.

Nagurumo fell off a ladder while he was climbing out of a galamsey pit and lost the use of his limbs in the process.

He was bedridden for close to four months.

He was subsequently sent to a herbalist for treatment due to the lack of funds. The herbalist managed to get him to walk on both legs but with the aid of a walking stick.

Narrating his sad story to the Junior Graphic in a telephone interview from Tamale, Fuseini, who hails from Kuroboi, near Tumu in the Upper West Region, said ever since the accident occurred, he had not been taken to the hospital to seek medical treatment due to lack of funds.

He said even the stick he walked around with was not a proper walking stick but one cut from a tree to enable him to move about. Fuseini added that he was sad that he was currently unable to engage in any activity at school except to stay in the classroom or the dormitory while his mates were out engaged in co-curricular activities.

Explaining how the accident occurred, Fuseini said during vacation, he usually went to work on people’s farms to raise money to support his mother to pay his school fees.

However, it got to a time when he was not earning enough from the farm, so he decided to join some of his relatives at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region to engage in galamsey during the long vacation.

The pit they worked in was very deep so they usually got into the pit with the aid of a ladder.

On that fateful day, August 27, last year, Fuseini said the pit they had gone to work in had a depth of about two electricity poles joined together.

He said in the morning when they used the ladder, they did not find any fault with it but when they finished work and were coming out of the pit, one of the nails on the ladder removed.

“When I got to the middle of the ladder, the nail removed and I fell off the ladder onto the ground far below. After that, I did not know what happened until I woke up later to realise I was being treated. I missed school for a whole term after the accident,” he said.

Fuseini said even though the herbalist promised that he could regain full use of his legs with time, he is desirous of going to hospital to be properly examined.

Unfortunately, his mother who has been taking care of him and his two younger sisters does not have the funds to pay for his hospital bill, hence, his appeal to benevolent citizens to come to his rescue.

He said it was his wish to become an agriculturalist and has appealed for support to enable him to realise his dream.

When contacted on phone, the Headmaster of Tamale Senior High School, Mr Wilberforce Adams Shaibu, confirmed that Fuseini is a student of the school.

He described him as an intelligent boy who despite his disability was willing to continue his education.

Mr Seidu added that “if he is given the necessary assistance, Fuseini would make it.