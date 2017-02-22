Set up Maths groups in schools

The Computer Music Technologist at the University of Ghana, Prof. Andrews K. Agyemfra-Tettey, has called for the setting up of Maths groups in schools to whip up the interest of students in the subject.

The groups will also help reduce the rate at which students fail Maths in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West African Senior Certificate Examination.

He further stated that if the groups were vibrant, they would help demystify the myth surrounding the subject and cause the students to enjoy the subject, as well as perform very well in it.

Prof. Agyemfra-Tettey said this at this year’s National Mathematics Day held on February 14 (Valentine’s Day), organised by the Ghana Mathematics Society in collaboration with the Meagasa Mathematics Academy.

The day was celebrated on the theme: “Love Ghana, Love Mathematics.”

The President of the Ghana Mathematics Society (GMS), Professor Sitsofe Enyonam Anku, called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to place more emphasis on training teachers who will be able to use advanced teaching methods to develop students’ interest in Mathematics.

He also advised students to focus on their books and use the Internet positively.

The President of Dominion University College, Prof. Wisdom Gagakumah, urged parents to make sure that their children had a good foundation in Mathematics to develop their interest in the subject.

A pupil of the Essuehyia D/A JHS in the Central Region, Patience Eghan, was adjudged the winner of the Mathematics competition, while Blessing Ansah and Rhoda Baiden took the second and third positions, respectively. ­

For their prizes, Patience took home an iLearn tablet, a certificate and a customised National Mathematics Day Polo shirt.

The second and third placed winners received certificates and National Mathematics Day customised polo shirt each.