11 Schoolchildren win UCMAS awards

Eleven pupils from Ghana won awards at the 21st International Championship of the Universal Concept Mental Arithmetic System (UCMAS) in Dubai in the United Arabs Emirates.

Master William Nana Kwame Danso, a pupil of the Crown Prince Academy, emerged the Overall Champion in Category 'B' of the competition out of the 21 contestants who represented Ghana

During a media interaction in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of UCMAS Ghana, Mr Roger Ohemeng, who introduced the children and shared their success stories, described their performances as 'extraordinary'.

He explained that a child's brain underwent critical development during the tender ages [four-14], hence the significance of employing the UCMAS programme to develop the child's listening, memory retention and concentration abilities.

The Technical Director of UCMAS Ghana, Mrs Kirti Gurbani, said the introduction of the programme in the country was informed by the need for Ghanaian children to experience such wonderful brain development programmes.

The programme, he said, had yielded tremendous results in other parts of the world and has had huge improvements in the various Ghanaian participants, with some performing well in international competitions.

The Director of the Crown Prince Academy, Accra, Mrs Susanne Prince-Boateng, in a congratulatory message, stated that due to the quality of the programme, the school, in 2010 entered into a partnership with UCMAS Ghana.

'UCMAS has contributed in no small measure to boost our students' academic capabilities, self-belief and self-confidence,' she said.

Mrs Prince-Boateng encouraged parents to enrol their children in the programme, saying it would give them advantage academically and make them more competitive.

The UCMAS programme, in its 10th year in the country, currently operates more than 50 learning centres, with more than 400 schools enrolled in the brain development programme.

The Arithmetic programme is in other African countries such as Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa.

The next (17th) International Championship is scheduled to take place in Bali, Indonesia.