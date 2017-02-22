SAPS School holds fun games

The Tsakle Family emerged the overall winners at the SAPS School Family Fun Games held last week. For their prize, they were presented with a trophy and a certificate.

During the two-day event, the Oguntola Family came first in athletics with 47 points, Tsakle Family came second with 37 points, Dowuona Family placed third with 34 points while the Asobu Family came fourth with 33 points.

In table tennis, the Asobu and Tsakle families took the first and second positions respectively.

The day was laden with fun, with parents present to support their children.

Games that were played included volleyball, basketball, football, athletics, tug of peace and table tennis.

The Chairman of the Sports Committee, Mr Ebenezer Anyininkuu Meyeni, said the school holds the annual fun games in honour of those who contributed in making the school what it is today.

He said, “These games help the students to exercise since all work and no play will make them dull.”

The trophies presented to the various families were donated by parents.

At the end of the two-day event, the Oguntola Family was awarded the Best Comported Family.