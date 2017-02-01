Ridge Church School launches 60th anniversary

The theme for the celebration is: 'Six Decades of Christian Education: Thanks Be to God'.

Launching the anniversary, Professor Robert Hinson, an old student of the school populaly called a Ridgean, stressed on the importance of education which touched the heart of students and moulded their spirit and emotions.

He said that type of education gave the individual an advantage in life and, ­therefore, encouraged the school to continue giving holistic education which made students analytical in their thinking and not those who just take in information.

Prof. Hinson said teaching students basic literacy, as well as the ability to communicate, complete tasks and work with others were important to building a strong personality.

The Headmistress of the school, Mrs Afua Dake, said holistic education prepared the learners for life and added that acquiring knowledge, striving for excellence and making students responsible adults were based on sound Christian principles.

The chairperson of the 60th Anniversary Planning Committee, Mrs Emily Onuaha, said the committee would raise funds to start three projects: a junior computer laboratory for the kindergarten and primary school, an alternate source of power (solar panels) and concrete seats at vantage locations on the school premises to encourage students to read after school while they wait for their parents.

The project is estimated to cost GH¢600,575,000.