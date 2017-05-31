Dear Editor, The indiscriminate disposal of waste is a big problem in this country. This is because there are no proper places of disposal, resulting in people dumping refuse anywhere. That is why the recent launch of the ‘Trash In Bin’ Project by Miss Earth Ghana, Deborah Eyram Dodor, and Miss Earth beauty queens from various countries has created awareness of the need to dispose of waste properly.

This initiative encourages us to develop the habit of putting all waste materials into dustbins available in our communities.



It also helps to keep the environment clean, thereby preventing the outbreak of diseases, among other things.



The ‘Trash In Bin’ Project needs the support of all of us because the dumping of refuse in gutters, rivers and streams is very sad. This practice also goes to pollute our water bodies.



When that happens, the government spends huge sums of money to treat water for domestic and industrial use.



I, therefore, urge all Ghanaians to cultivate the habit of dumping refuse in bins to ensure a safe and clean Ghana.





Stephanie Nartekie Mensah,

St Silvanus R/C Basic School,

Amasaman.