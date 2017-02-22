Private BECE ends with candidates sure of success

This year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for Private Candidates ended last Friday with resitters commending the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for giving them the opportunity to improve on their grades.

They pointed out that by rewriting the BECE they could perform better to enable them to continue their education.

Sharing their thoughts on the examination in separate interviews with the Junior Graphic, they said, but for the Private BECE they wouldn’t have continued their education.

Miss Princess Ocran who said she was writing the examination for the second time, noted that: “I hope to qualify this time round for senior high school (SHS)”.

She said when she wrote the examination two years ago, it did not go well.

“For me, this time, the entire examination was cool. I mean the questions were not difficult as I had expected them to be,” Miss Victoria Hutchway, said.

Miss Hutchway, who said she wanted to become a nurse in future, indicated that the only problem she had during the examination was the lack of additional time for candidates who reported late on the first day to be able to complete their work.

Master Abdalla Nasiru said although he was a student at the Ashaiman SHS, he wanted to better his BECE grades, “because if you do not better them, you may be found wanting one day when the need arises”.

Master Bright Arthur, who wrote the BECE for School Candidates last year, said having stayed at home for one year it was time for him to go back to school to fulfil his dream of becoming a lawyer.

He said attending extra classes prepared him well for the examination.

Another resitter, Miss Ama Adonteng, said she found the Maths and Science papers difficult, and attributed it to the lack of adequate preparation.

“I did not prepare well enough because I was taking care of my mother’s shop,” she said, but was hopeful of performing well.

Master Ibrahim Awudu said coming from Tema New Town every day to Accra showed how determined he was to further his education at the second cycle level.

A total of 1,393 wrote the third edition of the Private BECE. The examination is meant for resitters and first-timers.

Two hundred and twenty-eight out of the 1,418 candidates who sat for the examination last year were placed in senior high schools and technical institutes. This was in addition to the total of 437,958 school candidates who wrote the BECE in June 2016.