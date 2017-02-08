Private BECE begins February 13

This year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for private candidates will begin on Monday, February 13, 2017. As of January 18, 2017, a total of 1,379 candidates had registered for the examination. Last year, 1,418 candidates took part in the examination. A total of 1,181 candidates sat for the maiden edition of the examination.

The examination, which is meant for resitters and first timers, will end on Friday, February 17, with Information and Communications Technology (ICT) as the last subject.

Integrated Science and Basic Design and Technology would be written on Tuesday, February 14, while Mathematics and Ghanaian Languages and Culture would be written on Wednesday, February 15. Social Studies and French will be written on Thursday, February 16, 2017.

The resit policy states, among other requirements, that candidates rewriting the examination must provide the index numbers and the year of writing the school BECE.

However, in the case of first-time candidates, they must be 16 years and above, and under this category “students in junior high schools are not qualified to register for the examination.”

The dates of birth of candidates would be printed on their certificates and, therefore, unqualified candidates caught writing the examination would have their results nullified.

Two hundred and twenty eight out of the 1,418 candidates who sat for the examination last year, were placed in senior high schools and technical institutes. This was in addition to the total of 437,958 school candidates who wrote the BECE in June.