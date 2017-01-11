PRESEC Osu, marks 60th anniversary

The Presbyterian Senior High School, Osu, has rounded off activities marking its 60th anniversary celebration with a grand durbar. The celebration, which coincided with the 56th Speech and Prize-giving Day of the school, was on the theme: ”Modeling virtuous lives through quality education”.

Other activities held to mark the celebration included a health walk and medical screening, inter school and inter house quiz competitions and a dinner dance to honour pioneers of the school.

In an address, the Headmistress of the school, Ms Barbara Buerkie Puplampu, paid tribute to her predecessors: Mr Cleland Armah, Mr P. K. Senaya, Rev. K. A. Ofosuhene, Mr J. B. L. MacCarthy, Mr David Gbolu, Mrs Lucy Kwarpong, Miss Dina D. O. Welbeck and Dr Shine Agatha Ofori, through whose efforts the school had reached its present stage.

She said this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results showed a remarkable improvement over the performances of the previous years.

"The number of students who had A1 shot up from 60 to 104," she added.

She said the number of students who qualified for tertiary institutions for 2015 was 95, while 183 qualified in 2016.

Ms Puplampu said through the School Performance Partnerships Plan (SPPP), a three-unit classroom block with a six-unit toilet block had been constructed to complement the infrastructural needs of the school.

This year, she said the school also took delivery of a 30-seater Eicher bus from the Ministry of Education.

Presenting her report, the Senior Prefect of the school, Miss Grace Frederick, said the school won the 2016 Greater Accra Presbyterian Senior High School Quiz Competition and reached the semi-finals of the inter-school debate organised by Curious Minds.

Also, she said the science department placed second in the Knight Piesold Bridge Competition and won the 2016 European Union Day Volleyball Competition for Boys and Girls.