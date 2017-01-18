Philanthropist fetes children at La Latenu

Ms Gifty Owusu, a philanthropist, sharing drinks to some needy children she hosted during her annual children’s party at La Latenu in Accra.

The annual get-together attracts a sizeable number of children and offers the children the opportunity to interact with one another to help promote friendliness among them.

Ms Owusu said notwithstanding her meagre resources, it had become necessary for her to organise such annual feasts for the children.

“This is because they always look forward to the event and my satisfaction is that many street children troop in at the beginning of each year to have fun, eat and glorify God,” she said.