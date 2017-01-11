OWASS, Wesley Girls’ High School crowned Spriteball champs

The basketball teams of the Opoku Ware Senior High School (OWASS) and the Wesley Girls’ High School have been crowned champions in the boys and girls categories of the Sprite Ball Basketball Championship.

OWASS won the boys final after a 27-25 victory over Mfantsipim School in a closely contested encounter at the three-day event held at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra.

OWASS secured their spot in the final after defeating Sacred Heart Senior High School in the quarter final after a battle with the St John’s Senior High School, Sekondi in the semi-final to clash with four-time Champions, Mfantsipim School which dismantled Pope John Senior High School in the other semi-final game.

The third place match was won by the St John's Senior High School, Sekondi which beat the Pope John Senior High School 23-16.

The Wesley Girls’ High School shook-off their tag of shunning sports in favour of academic studies when they edged out Kumasi Girls 6-4 for the girls trophy.

Dethroned champions, Aggrey Memorial SHS were defeated by Wey Gey Hey in the semi-final and settled for the third place after they beat Methodist Girls SHS 26-10.

Overall winners, OWASS and Wesley Girls were presented with GH¢ 10,000 cash prize each as seed money for the construction of basketball courts on their respective campuses.

Mfantsipim’s point guard Aboagye Acheampong and Wesley Girls' Augusta Kwarteng were adjudged the Most Valuable Players of the competition and took home a cash prize of GH¢ 200 each and Sprite products.

All other teams received products from Coca Cola Ghana Limited, as well as cash prizes for their participation.