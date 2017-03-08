The schoolchildren, who were smartly dressed in their uniforms, were selected from some basic and second cycle schools.

One thousand two hundred schoolchildren and teachers from the Accra Metropolis participated in Ghana’s 60th Independence Day march past at the Black Star Square in Accra.

By 7 a.m., the schoolchildren and teachers had converged on the Black Star Square eager to take part in the parade.

However, before the actual march past could begin, some of them started collapsing, only to be given first aid by members of the Ghana Red Cross Society who were on standby.

While some of the schoolchildren who collapsed were able to return to the parade ground to take part in the march past after receiving first aid, others could not continue, fearing they might collapse again.

In separate interviews with the Junior Graphic, some of them said they were too excited to be part of the 60th anniversary celebration.

Miss Rita Akorfa of the Mamprobi JHS, who returned to the parade ground after receiving treatment, said “I could not see anything, by the time I realised, I was on the ground”.

She said although she took some Milo early in the morning, the heat and exhaustion could have been part of the problem.

A student of the St Mary’s Senior High School, Miss Augustina Sackey said she nearly fell but for the training they were taken through from January.

“I had composed myself after I realised that I was about to fall but because we started training from January, I was able to survive,” she said.

Miss Lillian Okine of the Salem SHS said, “I ate before going to the parade ground. We were also given Milo but you know the heat from sun might have been the cause of the problem”.

Meanwhile, other schoolchildren said they were glad to be part of the 60th anniversary march past.