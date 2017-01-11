Osagyefo Leadership International School supports children’s ward

The Osagyefo Leadership International School (OLIS) has donated provisions and toiletries to the Children’s Ward of the La General Hospital in Accra. This was during the school’s celebration of Nine Lessons and Carols, a church service which formed part of the Christmas festivities.

According to the Headmaster of the school, Mr Seth Korgah, the items were bought through the kind support of parents and staff of the school.

The Health Service Administrator of the La General Hospital, Mr George Boakye Yiadom, who took delivery of the items from the headmaster, commended the school administration for the support.

The La Dadekotopon Municipal Director of Education, Mrs Bernice Aduo Addae, advised the students to stay away from things that were likely to put them in trouble.

The Chairman of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA), Mr Peter Boakye Oduro, thanked the parents for their support.

The UNESCO National Programme Officer, Mr Carl Ampah, urged parents to invest more in their children’s education and thanked the teaching and non-teaching staff of the school for helping to mould and teach the children.

The event was marked with spectacular performances such as poetry recitals, choreography, carols and drama to entertain guests and parents.