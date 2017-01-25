Orphans need support

Orphans must be given adequate care and support to make them feel accepted by society, the Co-Founder of the A.A. Foundation, Ms Ama Acheampong, has said.

According to her, orphans and the vulnerable in society should not be neglected but given support, particularly by the privileged.

Ms Acheampong said this at a children’s party the foundation organised for orphans from Senya Bereku and Gomoa Buduburam.

Apart from providing food and drinks, the children received free eye-screening to ensure they all had good eyesight.

Ms Acheampong said the foundation, last year organised a similar party “to put smiles on the faces of orphans”, adding that the initiative was to make the children happy and cheerful all the time.

“We interact and have fun with them each time. We give them the little things we have to make them feel at home,” she added.

She said the foundation would continue to provide support for orphans and urged others to do the same.