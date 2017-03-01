Opoku Ware Basic School gets set for district tournament

A two-day inter-class sports competition has been held for JHS students of the Opoku Ware Basic School in Kumasi as they prepare for this year's district tournament. The contest which is scheduled for next month at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will feature almost all the sports disciplines, including track and field events, football, basketball, volley ball, spoon & lime race, long and high jumps.

The students have adequately rehearsed ahead of the much anticipated tournament to ensure that they perform excellently.

The Assistant Headmistress, Mrs Anastasia Bediako-Amoa, who was at the training grounds with the students, said she was optimistic that the students would raise high the image of the school during the contest.

According to her, many schools in the Kumasi Metropolis had the perception that students of OWASS were only good academically but had nothing to offer when it came to sports, but the school would prove them wrong.

Mrs Bediako-Amoa said the dress rehearsal was to prove such critics wrong and to demonstrate that OWASS students were good at all that they set to do.

Currently, identified and budding talents are being groomed and positioned to win laurels for the school.

She urged the students to be submissive and avail themselves of lessons on the rudiments of the games to enable the school to achieve the desired results.

Mrs Bediako-Amoa took the opportunity to urge parents not to impose professions on their wards but should identify the potentials of their children and assist them to develop.

The Assistant School Prefect, Master Michael Opoku Agyemang, said although the students had not gone through such vigorous training sessions before, they were hopeful of putting up an impressive show at the event.