Nurturing morally upright students at Our Lady Girls’ School

The programme, among other things, is aimed at helping to produce all-round students.

Our Lady Girls' School Complex in Obuasi, has begun a programme aimed at teaching the pupils and students how to lead upright lives and become independent in future.

The school which was founded in 2007 by the Roman Catholic Church to nurture and harness the talents of young girls through programmes centred on the Christian faith.

The Headmistress of the school, Sister Anne Veronica, told the Junior Graphic that the aim of the school is also to groom students to excel academically and have a sound foundation.

She said the high standard of the school was due to the good measures adopted by the school authorities, coupled with the hard work of the teachers and students.

"Time consciousness, meeting deadlines, and modesty", are the guiding principles of the institution,” she said.

Sister Veronica called on parents to allow their children to take advantage of the boarding facility on campus so that they can fully benefit from the training the school offers.

The Circulation Officer of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Obuasi Office, Mrs Emelia Apraku, who led the Junior Graphic team to tour the school encouraged the pupils and students to read the Junior Graphic to help improve on their academic work.