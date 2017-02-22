‘Nurture talents of children’

The Headmaster of the St Andrews Primary School in Wa, Mr Balansuaha Portimus, has encouraged parents to nurture the talents of their children to help boost their academic performance and confidence level.

Mr Portimus said it was necessary to introduce cultural activities in schools to enable children to develop their God-given talents.

Addressing this year's Catholic Education Week Celebration - which is held in honour of the founder of Catholic Education, St Thomas Aquinas - in Wa in the Upper West Region, Mr Portimus said “when children discover and develop their talents, it builds their confidence, which also promotes good academic performance.”

He added that that ultimately helped in improving standards of education across the country.

This year's event was celebrated on the theme: "Catholic Education, Formation for Transformation", and it involved a virtual cultural festival that had children from various schools exhibiting their various culture and tradition.

The festival was attended by the St Cecilia School, Bishop School, Catholic School, St Andrew's School, FIC St Louis Education Complex, Ancila School and Wa School for the Deaf.

The Acting Regional Manager of the Catholic Education Unit, Madam Leomcia Langkpier, said Catholic education was part and parcel of the mission of the church.

She commended the students for their remarkable display of talent.