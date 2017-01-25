New girls dormitory for Achimota School

Some students of the Achimota School in a group photograph with the Headmistress, Mrs Beatrice Adom (seated right), Rev. Dr Joyce Aryee (second right) and two other members of the parent teacher association (PTA) after the inauguration of a new girls dormitory for the school.

The new dormitory was named after Rev. Dr Aryee, the Founder of the Salt and Light Ministries, a Christian organisation.

It has 16 rooms with about 250 to 300-bed capacity, a bungalow for the house mistress, as well as a spacious place for washing.

The headmistress mentioned that Rev. Aryee, who is an alumni, deserved to be honoured, hence the naming of the girls’ dormitory after her, because she had contributed a lot to the development of the school, which included sponsoring two brilliant but needy students every academic year, donating two sets of instruments and providing materials for the school choir.