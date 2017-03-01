Manye Foundation School Fan Club inaugurated

The Junior Graphic Fan Club of the Manye Foundation School at Tema Community 25 has been inaugurated. The club is to encourage reading among pupils in the school and help the members and the rest of the pupils to become enthusiastic readers.

Mr Benjamin Xornam Glover, a Senior Reporter of the Graphic Communications Group Limited, Tema Office, who inaugurated the club, swore in a five-member executive to steer its affairs.

The club has Mr Stephen Kofi Akadjah as its Patron. The President is Master Morritious Nartey Tetteh, Ms Clara Hiamabe, Vice President; Master Prince Arhin, Secretary; Master Isaac Mensah, Organiser, and Ms Bertha Agbovi, Treasurer.

Mr Glover said as future leaders, the members must develop the habit of reading since it is a good habit which needs to be purposefully developed.

The Proprietor of the Manye Foundation School, Mr Daniel W. Kabutey Nartey, said the school was founded in 2003 to serve the educational needs of children in the community whose parents were peasant farmers and artisans.

Mr Nartey said the introduction of the Junior Graphic Fan Club in the school would encourage reading and help students improve on their academic performance.

As part of the inauguration ceremony, a quiz contest was held among members of the fan club and prizes were awarded to the winners.