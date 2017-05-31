It came after the name of bomber Salman Abedi was leaked to US media just hours after the attack, which left 22 dead.



Theresa May said she would tell Donald Trump at a NATO meeting that shared intelligence "must remain secure".



The US's acting ambassador to the UK "unequivocally condemned" the leaks in a BBC radio interview.



Meanwhile, the queen has been to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital visiting some of the injured, as well as members of the emergency services.



While there, she paid tribute to Manchester and the "extraordinary" way the city had responded to the attack at an Ariana Grande concert, in which 116 people were also injured.



In total, eight men are now in custody following the bombing carried out by Manchester-born Abedi, a 22-year-old from a family of Libyan origin.



Abedi detonated his "nuts-and-bolts" bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande gig as children, teenagers and others were making their way out of the Manchester Arena.



Others, including parents were waiting in the foyer to pick up family and friends when the bomb went off.



The youngest so far known to have died was eight-year-old Saffie Roussos. Off-duty Cheshire police officer Elaine McIver was also among the dead.



The latest victims to be named were Wendy Fawell, 50, from Otley, West Yorkshire and Eilidh MacLeod, a 14-year-old from Barra in the Outer Hebrides and 19-year-old Courtney Boyle.



Of the 116 injured, 75 remain in hospital. Of those, 23 are in critical care, five of them children.



CREDIT: BBC