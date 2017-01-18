Madonna School hits 50

The Madonna School in Koforidua has celebrated its 50th anniversary with a resolve to continue providing quality education to children. Consequently, a board member of the governing council of the school, Mr J. K. Okyere has urged the management of the school to work hard and plan for a better future for the pupils and students.

“Management of the school should not become complacent but rather forge ahead and plan for a better future for pupils and students,” he said.

The celebration was on the theme: “50 years of holistic quality education – the way forward”.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Deputy Director-General of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Dr Mrs Rose Emma Entsua-Mensah, commended the role played by the founders of the school.

She observed that those who started the school would continue to have their names written in gold because of the foundation they laid to bring the school this far.

Dr Mrs Entsua-Mensah, who is an old student, said “Madonna School taught us how to converse because the way of teaching was not just the teacher talking to students, but as children, they drew us into conversation”.

The Catholic Bishop of the Koforidua Diocese, the Most Reverend Joseph Afrifah-Agyekum, expressed his gratitude to past students of the school for their love for their alma mater and called on all other past students to show interest in the welfare and growth of the school.

For her part, the outgoing headmistress of the school, Reverend Sister Mary Lamisi Adomolga said the school, which started with 24 pupils, could now boast of a population of 490 pupils with a staff strength of 30.