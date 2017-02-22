Lovely Arms Montessori holds professional day

The Lovely Arms Montessori School has held its maiden Professional Day, with pupils dressing in the attires of their dream professions. Pupils from Kindergarten One to Primary Four dressed as lawyers, nurses, doctors, teachers, military men, pilots, fashion designers, judges and pastors.

They were all given an opportunity to display their knowledge of the careers they chose in brief sketches.

At the event, the Headmaster of the school, Mr David Abalo, said the day was the school’s way of helping the pupils to select a profession and work hard to live their dreams in future.

He said the pupils had been exposed to the various professions and the day offered them the opportunity to exhibit where their passions truly were.

Mr Abalo said the school had taken the initiative to bring facilitators to assist and counsel the pupils on the various professions they had shown interest in.

“We will make sure that this does not end here; we will do our best to nurture the children to become what they want to be in future.”

Some of the pupils expressed their joy in participating in the event.

One of them, Jasmine, who dressed as a surveyor, said, “I knew nothing about being a surveyor but after the Professional Day, I have realised that it’s a very interesting profession.”