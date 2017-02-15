Lily Tugbah wins Spelling Bee 2017

A pupil of the Solidarity International School, Miss Lily Tugbah has been crowned the overall winner of this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee contest. She took home a trophy, GH¢10,000 Ecobank Junior Saver account, GH¢10,000 educational scholarship fund from Indomie, a DSTV decoder, souvenirs from other sponsors and an all-expense-paid trip to the United States of America to represent Ghana at the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee Contest.

Miss Gabriella Ellis of the Delli Public School and Miss Ewoenam Yayra Afetsi of SOS Hermann Gmeiner, took the second and third positions respectively. They also had an all-expense paid trip to Johannesburg, a DSTV decoder and a voucher from Blue Knights Bookshop each, as well as souvenirs from other sponsors.

The spelling competition had 197 students from various schools across the country out of which 10 qualified for the grand finale. The competition was purposely to inspire reading among youngsters and teach students how to use the English Language effectively.

The Executive Director of the National Spelling Bee Scripps, Ms Paige Kimble expressed her gratitude to the Spelling Bee team for the hospitality shown them.

She then presented the Country Director of Spelling Bee Ghana, Mrs Eugenia Tachie-Menson with a plaque to express acknowledgement of the love she has for the Ghanaian child.

Mrs Tachie-Menson said,” I dedicate this award to the children of Ghana who ensured my dreams become a reality”.

The General Manager of De United Foods Industries Limited, Mr Mahesh Shah, congratulated the contestants on their hard work.

The US Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Robert Jackson, expressed his gratitude to the coaches of the participants.