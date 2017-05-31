A spelling competition on the 1992 Constitution of Ghana as been held for basic school students in Accra.

The contest was organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), in collaboration with the Young Educators Foundation (YEF) —organisers of the Spelling Bee Competition, as part of activities to mark the celebration of the Constitution Week.

The competition was based on civic and governance words from the constitution as the NCCE works to live up to its responsibility of educating Ghanaians on their civic rights and responsibilities.

The Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs of the Commission, Mrs Joyce Afutu, said the purpose of the competition was to make schoolchildren aware of their civic duties and responsibilities. “We want schoolchildren to be civic-minded and know how they can contribute as children to the development of democracy.”

At the event, the Chairperson of the NCCE, Ms Josephine Nkrumah, noted that the competition would also help restore the values of honesty, punctuality and integrity that seems to be lost in a number of Ghanaians.

She urged the schoolchildren to exhibit such values since that would make them responsible citizens.

Ms Nkrumah encouraged parents and teachers to practice what they teach the children so that they would have a reason to emulate such values.

The competition had seven stages, with spellers who could not spell some words correctly being eliminated at each stage. Twenty-four students from three schools in Accra; namely, the Richard Akwei Memorial School, Lartebiokorshie Presby JHS and Dansoman Community Basic School participated in the contest.

The participating schools were selected by the Ghana Education Service (GES), afterwhich they were taken through intensive training by YEF.

After fierce contests among the spellers in all the rounds, the number was pruned down to four after the fifth round. In the final round, Florence Avornyo-Badzi of the Lartebiokorshie Presby JHS successfully spelt the word “Gerrymander” to be declared the winner. Bernard Lewis Aihoon of the Richard Akwei Memorial School and Emmanuel Agyei Mensah of Dansoman Community Basic School took the second and third positions respectively.

For their prizes, the contestants, including those who could not make it to the final stage, were presented with story books from YEF while the first three winners received hampers which contained products from the sponsors of the programme.