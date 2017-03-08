The contestants of the KNUST SHS took home GH¢1500, a laptop each and a 42 inch television for their school.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Senior High School in Kumasi has won the 20th edition of the Inter-School National Debate. The school won the competition with 612 points as against 583 for Pope John’s SHS.

Pope John’s SHS contestants received GH¢1200, a laptop each and a 42 inch television for their school.

The debate, which brought students from the northern and southern sector together had, "Mobilising for Ghana's future; the youth are key stakeholders in national development," as the topic for discussion.

The KNUST SHS spoke against the motion while Pope John’s SHS spoke for the motion.

Agnes Pokua Safo, a Form Two Science student and a representative of KNUST SHS explained that this was their first time taking part in the national debate and defeating their opponents who have participated in the competition on three occasions made her felt great.

She advised her other colleagues to be keen on whatever they found themselves engaged in.

The Minister for Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh urged that debate clubs should be instituted in all schools to help motivate students to read widely.

He congratulated the two competing schools on their hard work.