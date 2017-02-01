Knock-out stage of spelling competition comes on tomorrow

The knockout stage of the National Junior Graphic Fan Club Spelling Competition will be held tomorrow, February 2 and Friday, Feburary3 at the premises of the Graphic Communications Group Limited head office in Accra.

In all, eight fan club schools in the Greater Accra Region which have been put into two groups will participate at this level of the competition.

Schools competing in Group One are Mizpah International School, Tesano, Family Life International School, New Achimota, Falsyd Foundation School, New Achimota and Emmanuel Excellence Academy, Sowtuom.The contest for the above school is tomorrow.

Group Two has Happy Kids School, Kwashieman, Step-By-Step Montessori School, Dansoman, Acropolis School, Gbawe and Christian Vertical School, Tema would compete on Friday February 3.

The winners in each group would qualify to the semi-final stage of the competition.

Fan club schools in Group One will prove to be a formidable force since the second and fourth prize winners of the 2015 National Junior Graphic Fan Club Competition, Falsyd Foundation School and Family Life International School, both located at New Achimota are also competing. Contestants and the teachers of the two schools say they are not intimidated.

Mizpah International School and Emmanuel Excellence Academy have always won at the group stage but often got kicked out at the knockout level.

However, this year, the contestants and the headmasters of these two schools say they are going all the way to the final stage of the competition.