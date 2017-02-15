King of Kings School launches cultural day

The King of Kings School at Koforidua has instituted a day to showcase the Ghanaian culture. The move is to ensure that the rich Ghanaian culture is adopted and sustained by young people.

The day, dubbed “King of Kings School Day of Culture,” is to be celebrated annually to constantly sensitise the schoolchildren to the rich Ghanaian culture for them to appreciate it.

The Headmaster of the school, Mr Kwame Atsu, said the youth these days did not appreciate the Ghanaian culture and had adopted other western cultures instead.

“We are influenced so much by western culture and it appears we are losing our identity as a people. As Ghanaians, if we do that, we become second rate or counterfeit.”

“As long as we become the counterfeit or second image of others, it means we do not have self-belief and pride. If we don’t have self-confidence and pride, it means we do not have what it takes to move on to develop and achieve greater heights,” he emphasised.

Africa, he noted, appeared not to be making a headway in the things it is engaged in and that is due to the neglect of its culture and traditions.

“For me and my administration, we believe that the celebration of our school’s Day of Culture will mould and shape children to learn about the rich culture of the country to help build their self-esteem.

“We also celebrate the day to appreciate ourselves and make sure we value ourselves,” the headmaster said.

Mr Atsu said some of the activities the children would be engaged in on the day would be learning how to dance adowa, kete as well as drama performances and drumming.