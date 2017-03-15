The two Ghanaian recipients of this year’s West African Examinations Council (WAEC) International Excellence Awards have called on candidates writing this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to keep the flag of Ghana high.

The duo have, therefore, charged the WASSCE candidates to work extra hard to enable the country to maintain its hold on the top spot of the WAEC International Awards presented to candidates who excel in the WASSCE.

The two students are Pius Kyere, a former student of the St James Seminary Senior High School in Sunyani and Benjamin Bortey Sango, a former student of Accra Academy. They, together with a third candidate, Richmond Kwame Mensah, a former student of St James Seminary/Senior High School, took the first, second and third positions at the WAEC Distinction Awards in Accra.

Ghana has for the past five years produced the Overall Best candidates in the WASSCE, also written by students from Nigeria, Liberia, The Gambia and Sierra Leone.

Speaking on behalf of his fellow award winners, Master Kyere said students preparing for the WASSCE should expend their energies on their books so that they would excel in the examination.

He said the candidates must be guided by discipline to keep them focused ahead of the examination which begins later this month.

For placing first in the Distinction Award, Mr Kyere, who is currently studying at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, took home $600 from the WAEC Endowment Fund. He was also offered full scholarship by the United Merchant Bank (UMB) for his tertiary education in Ghana. The bank also presented him with a laptop.

Mr Kyere, who was also adjudged the Overall Best Student in the General Science programme, received $400 and a laptop from WAEC.

Mr Sango received $500 from the WAEC Endowment Fund, $2,000 cash and $3,000 investment from FirstBanc Financial Service and a laptop from the UMB for placing second. Mr Sango is studying at the United World College in Italy.

For picking the Overall Best Candidate in the General Arts category, Sedinam Adwoa Botwe, a former student of Wesley Girls’ High School, Cape Coast, received $400 and a laptop from Kingdom Books and Stationery Limited.

Domuah Aillen, a former student of the Akosombo International School, and Kpodo Courage, formerly of the Anglican Senior High School in Kumasi, were adjudged Overall Best in the Business and Visual Arts programmes respectively. For their prizes, they each took home $400 and a laptop donated by Kingdom Books and Stationery Limited.

Each of the award winners scored A1 in all the eight subjects they wrote. Each of the schools they came from was presented with a plaque.