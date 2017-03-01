Joy, ‘pain’ of Independence celebrations

Ghana will on March 6, 2017 mark its 60th Independence anniversary with a series of activities to whip up the spirit of patriotism and nationalism among the citizenry. The celebration is also to demonstrate to the rest of the world that the country has come of age and capable of managing its own affairs.

Key among the activities lined up for the country’s Diamond jubilee celebration is the parade of schoolchildren at the Black Star Square (Independence Square) in Accra and in the regional and district capitals.

The parade of schoolchildren existed during the pre-independence period that was on May 24, which was the birthday of Queen Victoria of England, the country which colonised the Gold Coast, now Ghana.

On that day, which was declared a holiday in the Gold Coast, the Governor took the salute as schoolchildren marched past. The march, which was usually held at the Old Polo Grounds in Accra, was attended by schoolchildren while other events were held in parts of the country.

Having realised that schoolchildren were excited about marching, the government, shortly after Independence, adopted the programme which became the flagship of the Independence celebrations.

Initially, a large number of schoolchildren participated in the march pasts. However, over the years, the numbers have been reduced due to the long hours students stood in the hot sun waiting to march alongside members of the security agencies.

Very often, children collapsed at the Black Star Square requiring first aid care by members of the Ghana Red Cross Society.

The new arrangement is a selection of a small group of students to represent the various sub-metros in Accra.

Following criticisms by the public over the long period children waited to take part in the march, there was an innovation last year where the students after marching were taken off the parade ground to sit in the stands to watch the rest of the event.

Exciting moments

A senior statesman, Mr K.B. Asante, who participated in the march pasts during his school days in the colonial era, told the Junior Graphic that “those days it was exciting to be part of the programme as a kid since it encouraged nationalism.”

“We were marching in the colonial days and I took part in some of them and we were very excited,” he added.

Mr Asante, who was a former Secretary of Education (now Minister of Education) said a day before the march past, he would not sleep because of anxiety.

A former Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mr Michael Nsowah, who also took part in the march past in 1958 in Kumasi, a year after Ghana’s independence, said the enthusiasm to participate in the march made pupils to skip breakfast.

He said because of that, a large number of students were eager to be part of the event.

“I remember the march past in 1956 before independence which was during the coronation of Queen Elizabeth where we were each given souvenir cups with her picture embossed on them,” he said.

Experience

“I remember on the morning of every March 6, we left the house very early in the morning, converged on our school grounds before moving to the sports stadium. I remember we sometimes walked to the stadium, our feet hurt due to either a borrowed shoe one was wearing which was not our size or from mere fatigue, but we still soldiered on because we knew of the glory that awaited us,” a columnist in the Daily Graphic, Mr Qouphy Appiah Obirikorang, recounted.

Having taken part in his first Independence Day parade selection on March 6,1994 when he represented Mawuli Primary School as a “rear guard”, he said he remembered how he and his schoolmates marked time in anticipation of the march parade take off; “we banged the earth with our little feet with our chests out with pride and swag; I remember the full arm swing once the flight formation took off; our ears were cocked and ready to listen to our leader yell “eyes right” amid loud brass band music”.

According to him, precision and timing were principal, and there was no room for errors.

For the present generation of students, taking part in the march still remained significant.

Miss Abena Andoh of the Ngleshie Amanfro SHS said her excitement was short-lived when there was a heavy downpour two years ago.

“I was so prepared in my well-ironed uniform, black shoes and white socks for the big day but, unfortunately, my excitement was cut short,” she said.

Master George Mensah of the Wesley Grammar School said it was the dream of every student to be part of the national march past parade.

“It feels good with everyone around looking at you when you march. It is a great feeling,” he said.

Miss Ama Sekyiwaa of the Talents Restoration SHS said last year’s innovation at the march past was good because after marching they were given the opportunity to rest.

“I only hope they continue with the innovation this year,” she said.

Prior to the President’s address at the Black Star Square, a drum and narrative appellations are performed by some selected SHS students.

Another addition to the event is the Taekwondo display by some schoolchildren as well as masqueraders who perform to add colour to the parade.

Awards

One significant event of the anniversary is the presentation of the President’s Independence Day Awards for Form One students in senior high schools (SHS) for their excellent performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). This ceremony is often held a day before the march past.

The awards were instituted in 1993. Previously, 10 students from each of the 10 regions were awarded until 2001 when the awardees were increased to 20 to make room for a boy and a girl each from the 10 regions.

Last year, each student received items including a gold medal, a Samsung tablet, Government of Ghana scholarship for their three years SHS education, a scroll and some Nestle products for one year.