HIV infections drop among youngsters

The HIV infections among young people between 15 to 19 and 20 to 24 years have reduced, Dr Stephen Ayisi Addo, the Programme Manager of the National AIDS/STI Control Programme, has disclosed.

Comparing figures of previous years to that of 2015, as contained in the 2015 HIV Sentinel Survey Report, Dr Ayisi Addo said, while in 2013, the HIV infection among the 15 to 19 years group was 0.8 per cent, in 2015, the figure dropped to 0.7 per cent.

For the 20 to 24 years age group, while in 2013 the HIV infection rate was 1.4 per cent, in 2015 it dropped to 1.3 per cent.

He attributed the drop to HIV and AIDS prevention education that was embarked on by social clubs in the schools, adolescent health corners and School Health Programmes.

“We are happy about the drop because in the last Demographic Health Survey report, we noticed that HIV and AIDS awareness and condom use among young people had reduced, which was not encouraging,” he said.

Dr Ayisi Addo mentioned some of the things they intended to undertake to minimise HIV and AIDS cases among young people to include using the traditional authority, specifically the queens, as role models for the youth.

He said they also intended to introduce a call-in programme for adolescents to phone in and ask questions about sexual reproductive health problems they encounter.

“Young people are often shy about talking face to face with others about their sexual reproductive health problems so we believe with the call-in programme; it will make it easier for them to call and talk to somebody about their problems,” he explained.

Dr Ayisi Addo asked school authorities to allow health personnel to educate students about condom use and sex and pointed out that “educating students on those subjects is not to provide them with condoms but to ensure that students have the needed information so that when they find themselves in any compromising situation now or in the future, they can make informed decisions and choices.”

“We cannot talk about sexual reproductive health without talking about sex. Some of these children already know and do have sex so it is important to discuss safe sex, abstinence, faithfulness to a partner and condom use with them so that they can make informed decisions. We need to give them information to know what to do to protect themselves,” he admonished.