He said the need to keep the environment clean should not only be the duty of the elderly in society but the youth must also lead the change.

The Saltpond Municipal Police Commander, Supt. Alex Acquah has urged students to join the fight against all activities that pollute and destroy the environment.

The Police Chief was addressing an event for the inauguration of Parliament and Handing-Over ceremony at the Hariom International School at Saltpond in the Central Region.

The students mimicked Parliament with the new School Prefect acting as the Speaker while the Girls Prefect played the role of the Attorney - General.

“You must begin making the environment clean by first keeping your clothes neat as well as learn to drop used materials into the dustbin,” he said.

Supt Acquah further asked the students to report people who indiscriminately fell trees, win sand and also engage in illegal mining, stressing that “these negative activities destroy our environment and put our health in danger.”

On alcoholism among students, he expressed concern about the trend of indiscipline among the youth, saying, “the current level of alcohol consumption is worrying; we must all guard against such practices.”

Supt Acquah said robbery was a serious offence punishable by law, stressing that laws were made to ensure sanity in the society and that they must not be infringed upon.

The Chairman of the parent-teacher association (PTA) of the school, Pastor Jonathan Amoakwa, urged the newly elected officers to let their ego be subject to humility and remember that they were servants.

The Director of the school, Mr Patrick Ofori, said the school would organise regular excursions to Parliament to enable the students to experience what transpired there.