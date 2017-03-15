After the preliminary stages of the competition organised across the country, six fan club schools have qualified to participate in the semi-final level of the national competition scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, March 16, 2017, at the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Hall at Teshie-Nungua in Accra.

The final contest of the National Junior Graphic Fan Club Spelling Competition will be held on Friday, March 17, 2017.

After the semi-final contest, the first three schools would be selected to join the defending champions, University Primary School, Cape Coast, to contest for the ultimate prize. The winner takes home the trophy as well as other interesting prizes.

Highlights of the national competition, which started last year, included the preliminary stages where the fan clubs in Accra were put into various groups to compete. The clubs in the other regions also competed to select one school to represent the region.

At the knockout stage, more schools were eliminated in order to select regional representatives for the semi-final.

Fan clubs in the Eastern and Volta regions locked horns to select the representative for the region where they are expected to meet other regional champions at the semi-final stage of the competition.

Similar pairings were made for contestants in the Central and Westerns regions; Ashanti and the Brong Ahafo regions while the Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions slugged it out to select a winner.

Accordingly, winners from these regional groupings, the Nest School Complex from Takoradi (Western Region), Kabore Basic School, Ho (Volta Region), Holy Trinity Lutheran School, Kumasi (Ashanti Region) and St Paul’s Methodist JHS, Wa (Upper West Region), will join the Accra and Tema winners, Falsyd Foundation School, New Achimota, Accra, and the Christian Vertical Centre, Tema, for a place in the grand finale.

The Assistant Editor of the Junior Graphic, Mr Vance Azu, explained that the essence of the competition, the fourth since the competition started in 2012, was to give schoolchildren the opportunity to improve on their vocabulary, learn new words and their pronunciation.

The competition is being sponsored by ECOBANK, EPP Books, Afram Publications, and Twellium Industries.