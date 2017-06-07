The programme introduces students to real world engineering challenges using LEGO-based robots to complete tasks on a thematic playing surface.

The First Lego League (FLL) Robot Game Competition, which challenges children to think like scientists and engineers has been held in Ghana.

In all, 12 teams participated in the Ghana tournament with the over 60 participating students coming from the SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College, Tema, and the Hermann Gmeiner Schools in Tema and Kumasi.

The theme for the competition was: ‘Animal Allies’, and the teams were required to build, test and programme an autonomous robot using LEGO Mindstorm to solve a set of missions in the robot game.

The participants showcased the skills they had picked up in robotics through the completion of a timed task.

They were also to choose and solve a real-world question in the project. The goal was to build the interest of children in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The Programme Coordinator, Ms Mandy Ndoro, said the competition was a great opportunity for participating students and teams to practice their skills, share and learn with other teams and have fun.

“We need to be able to create problem solvers and I am excited to see these young ones working together and exhibiting teamwork through this competition”

Mr Olajide Ademola Ajayi, a Volunteer, also spoke extensively on the benefits of acquiring Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) skills to be able to compete in future competitions.

He explained that the tournament was to prepare the participants for future international programmes and appealed to the Ghana Education Service to see the potential in the project and support such initiatives.

Team Robocode emerged winners of the tournament with team members taking home the championship trophy, certificates and medals. The second and third positions went to Team World Changers and Sharks.

Other category awards were for the Robot Award, the Robot Performance Award, Project Awards, Core Value Awards and the Judges Award.

The First Lego League event was sponsored by Caterpillar, USA and Coderina, an independent non-profit foundation that works to promote STEM