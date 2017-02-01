Find the balance - Children in showbiz advised

A Movie Producer and Director, Mr K. Jackson Bentum, has advised parents to protect the future of children in the showbiz industry by striking a balance between developing their talents and their studies.

He pointed out that it was possible for the movie industry to have children who performed very well at school.

“Children with such talents have a plus; they just have to understand that they need to be educated to realise the full potential of their talents,” he said in an interview.

“My children do not come on set during school time; I only have them on set during the vacations or on weekends sometimes,” he said.

Mr Bentum added that his children were in the movie industry, as well as in school.

Children in showbiz are very likely to attract attention from their peers and the public which could be positive because that would help build their confidence and self-esteem.

“It is now up to parents to ensure that the fame the children earn does not get to their heads by keeping them under control,” Mr Bentum advised.