Falsyd Foundation School qualifies for Spelling Bee semis

Falsyd Foundation School are in the semi-finals of the Spelling Bee competition after winning a qualification contest held at the Graphic Communication Group Limited premises on Thursday.

The contest brought together students from Mizpa International School (Tesano), Emmanuel Excellence Academy (Sowutuom), Family Life International School (Achimota) and Falsyd Foundation School (Achimota).

Falsyd Foundation School eventually emerged winners by a slender two-point margin.

They amassed 52 points while Mizpa International School, Emmanuel Excellence Academy and Family Life international School had 50, 39 and 33 points respectively.

In an address at the end of the competition, the Junior Graphic Editor, Mrs Mavis Kitcher advised the contestants to improve upon their spelling skills.

“When Junior Graphic meets with students, we all get something to read. You will all get a prices which include books and dictionary. Listens to the way the words are spelt and pronounced because that is the only way you can improve upon your spelling skills”, she said.

The schools were represented by three representatives each. Phyllis Asonte, Ransford Aryeequae, and Isabella Aniwa (Mizpa International School), Baidoo Esther, Nana Asante Osei and Lorno Victoria Atswei (Emmanuel Excellence Academy), Kwesi Benchi Atua-Ntow, Mark Senyo and Nana Baffoe Ahonka (Family Life International), and Pauline Adakudugu, Prince Jaymills and Isaac Sarfo-Adu (Falsyd Foundation School).

The 10th edition of the Spelling Bee contest was launched in Accra last year with the theme, ''Equipping the Ghanaian student for the world stage'

Spelling Bee is a literacy programme organised for children between the ages of eight and 13 years to help them use the English language effectively. The first edition of the competition was held in 2008 with only 30 participants from six schools.