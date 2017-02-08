Falsyd Foundation in semis of fan club spelling contest

Contestants of Falsyd Foundation School at New Achimota have justified their inclusion in the ongoing National Junior Graphic Fan Club Spelling Competition by qualifying to the semi-final stage of the contest.

They knocked out three other schools in their group to qualify.

Falsyd Foundation School spellers, who belonged to Group One, registered their presence very early in the contest by leading in all the rounds except in round three where they had 10 points and their close contenders, Mizpah International School, Tesano, who gave them a run for their money, bagged 16 points.

Contestants and teachers in Group One had already predicted that the group was going to be a formidable one since it had the 2015 second and third place winners in the national contest, Falsyd Foundation School and Family Life International School, respectively.

At the end of the contest, Falsyd Foundation School had 52 points while Mizpah International School also had 50 points. Emmanuel Excellence Academy at Sowutuom placed third with 39 points and Family Life International School had 33 points.

Addressing the contestants before the commencement of the contest, the General Manager (Newspapers) of the Graphic Communications Group Limited, Mr Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo, commended the competing schools for advancing to that level of the competition and tasked them to read more in order to enhance their performance in school.

The Editor of the Junior Graphic, Mrs Mavis Kitcher, said all the contestants should see themselves as winners in their own rights since they had won in their respective groups to be competing at that level.

She said those who would not win should not give up but rather continue reading to learn new words and come back stronger next year.