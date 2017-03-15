The Early Bird School at Taifa-Burkina in Accra has topped the league table of public and private schools that wrote the 2016 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Ga East Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The league table, which was put together by the Planning and Statistics Unit of the Ga East Education Directorate, indicated that out of the 149 schools, the Early Bird School came first with an aggregate of 6.58.

Out of the 19 candidates presented by the school for the BECE, 14 of them had aggregate six, two had aggregate seven and three had aggregate nine.

It said out of the 3,888 candidates that registered for the BECE, 1,870 were males while 2,018 were females. The number of candidates that obtained aggregate six – 30 was 3,060. Out of the number, 1,494 were males while 1,566 were females.

Speaking with the Junior Graphic, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the school, Ms Edith Valentine Gbekle, said since the Ga East Municipal Education started the league table in 2013, “This is the first time the school has topped in the municipality.”

The school placed 10th in 2013, 11th in 2014 and 26th in 2015.

According to Ms Gbekle, 2015 was their worse performance and so the school had to schedule a meeting between management and parents.

“The result of the measures we put in place is what we are seeing now,” she explained.

In the quest to achieve success, the school housed the final year students, encouraged them to form study groups, with teachers being assigned to each group.

Ms Gbekle said an early morning tea time was also introduced between 6.30 and 7.45 a.m. Where students put across their problems for resolution. Aside that, the school organised a lot of competitions among the students.

She said the management of the school had, therefore, met the parents again concerning the current BECE candidates, stressing that this would enable the school to hold on to what it had achieved.