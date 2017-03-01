Daniel Selasi Gorsh to stage first international fight

The young boxer of the Accra Royal Basic School, Daniel Selasi Gorsh, will stage his first international bout on March 6 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra. This is when he takes on Nigerian-based Ghanaian teenager, Eric Sackey.

Daniel, 15, whose role models are Azumah Nelson and Floyd Mayweather Jr, is determined not only to make his mark on the international scene but also to make his school and the country proud.

The young fighter is in junior high school (JHS) Form Two and a member of the Junior Graphic Fan Club of the Accra Royal Basic School, Korle Gonnor.

He started boxing at the age of eight and now holds an Amateur Boxing Championship title.

In 2014, he was adjudged the Juvenile Boxer of the Year.

In an earlier interview with the Junior Graphic, Daniel said he would not joke with his studies because his immediate plan was to gain admission to the senior high school and, subsequently, pursue boxing as a profession.

“My parents support me 100 per cent and they have never missed any of my fights. They always encourage me to take my training seriously in order to stand the chance of being selected to join the Black Bombers and represent the country in the Olympics,” he said.