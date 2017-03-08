The Coming King School has held its Black History Celebration to exhibit how the people of La got their family names. Ahead of the event, the pupils of the school went on a float through La in Accra. They also prepared different traditional meals as part of the celebration.

The Proprietress of the school, Mrs Felicia Kordey Okoe, said the focus on La was to enable the pupils to have a better understanding of the history, customs and traditions of the people.

“This year marks the fifth celebration and that will help the children to learn a lot about the slave trade as well as the various families in La,” she said.

She said last year’s celebration saw performances from students representing the 10 regions of the country.

The Family Head of Awua We, Nii Samuel Sowah Obli, called on parents to serve their children with traditional meals such as ‘fotoli’, ‘akpliji’ and ‘kpokpoi’ which are delicacies of the Ga-Dangme people.

The Headteacher of the school, Mr Emmanuel Okoe, advised students to learn from the various cultural activities that were performed.

The Ga teacher of the school, Mrs Agnes Quarshie, explained that the purpose of the celebration was to portray how “our forefathers struggled to come up with the various family houses we have in La.”

There were cultural displays, poetry recitals and drama to entertain guests and parents present.