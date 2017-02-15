Christian Vertical Centre wins Group Two contest

The fan club of the Christian Vertical Centre in Tema is the second to qualify for the semifinal of the ongoing National Junior Graphic Fan Club Spelling Competition.

This brings to two the schools which will represent the Greater Accra Region in the semifinal of the competition which has been slated for March 2017.

Being the first time the school has reached the semifinal stage of the national competition, the contestants and supporters, as well as members of staff present at the contest, wasted no time to sing their school anthem happily after they were declared winners of the knockout contest last week.

Contestants of the Christian Vertical Centre did not have it easy in their group because at the end of the contest they had tied with Happy Kids School at Kwashieman which also wanted to make a debut appearance in the semifinal and proceed to the final stage of the competition.

The two schools both had 41 points so the tie had to be broken.

After spelling three words each, the tie was broken and Christian Vertical Centre amassed 45 points, while Happy Kids followed closely with 44 points.

The other participating schools in the group, Acropolis School at Gbawe and Step-By-Step Montessori School, Dansoman, had 28 and 25 points, respectively.

The other schools which have also qualified for the semifinal are the Nest School Complex Junior Graphic Fan Club, Takoradi, and Holy Trinity Lutheran School Junior Graphic Fan Club in Kumasi.