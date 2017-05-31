For the celebration, an initiative of the Student’s Representative Council (SRC), both tutors and students wore colourful traditional attires to depict the diverse cultures of the various regions of Ghana and some African countries.

Students and tutors of the Chemu Senior High Technical School (CSTHS) marked this year’s Africa Union (AU) Day in style.

The occasion was spiced up with choral music by the school’s choir, poetry recitals and brief presentations on selected African countries.

Master Godwin Kwame Boduah presented a cocoa seedling which was planted to commemorate the day.

Master Boduah explained that the gesture was to create awareness of Ghana’s leading foreign exchange earner and encouraged his fellow students to help reduce the dangers caused to the environment.

The Public Relations Officer for the Tema Metropolitan Education Directorate, Mr Azeriya Ayeriga, who represented the Metropolitan Director of Education, commended the management, tutors and students of Chemu SHTS for observing the day to learn more about the country and the continent.

He advised students to be disciplined and serious with their studies so that they could become useful citizens in the future.

Ms Kudiratu Ismeal, a student of the school who excelled in a French Language competition with another student in the Greater Accra Region, received cheers and a standing ovation from her mates.

In a related development, the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of the Chemu SHTS donated 21 tables and 34 benches valued at GH¢8,000 to the school.

The donation was part of efforts by the PTA to help improve on the furniture situation in the school for students, especially during dining time.

The PTA Chairman, Rev. Samuel Frisby Ntow-Adjei, who presented the furniture on behalf of the Association, said one of the pressing issues identified by the PTA was the inadequate contact hours between teachers and students.

He said the PTA executive had realised that a lot of time was lost at the school’s canteen due to inadequate tables and chairs during meal times; hence, the donation to reduce the time lost during that period.

An Assistant Headmistress of the school, Mrs Monica Kumahor, expressed appreciation to the PTA for the gesture.