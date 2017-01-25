Chemu SHS wins Tema Metro debate

The Chemu Senior High School in Tema has won an Independence Day inter-school debate with 78.7 points. Tema Senior High School and Tema Technical Institute placed second and third with 66 and 62.3 points, respectively.

The debate was organised by the Tema Metropolitan office of the Ghana Education Service (GES) for seven senior high schools in the metropolis to select the best second-cycle school for the Presidential Award competition during the 60th Independence Day Celebration in March.

Chemu SHS will, therefore, represent the Tema Zone at the Greater Accra Regional contest and seek to qualify for the national event.

The contest, which was held at the Tema Manhean Senior High Technical School, was on the theme: “Social Media, a blessing or a curse” had three students from each of the participating schools arguing for and against the motion after which the panel of judges awarded marks.

Masters Jonathan Agbetsomedo, Henry Adjetey and Miss Sandra Anani, the Principal Speaker, First Supporting Speaker, Second Principal Speaker, respectively for Chemu SHS, argued for the motion.

They maintained that social media aided in real time communication, allowed for instant messaging and helped in expanding businesses through advertising.

They further argued that social media platforms promoted representation and aided in improving security and offered relevant information to the public.

Contestants from the Tema SHS, represented by Seraphine Akua Dogbey, Donald Kwabena Sagoe and Cyndy Ohenewaa Abeasi, who held a contrary view, contended that social media were prime time wasters, contributed to poor academic performance by students, facilitated examination malpractices, infringed on the privacy of people, promoted cyber fraud and cyber bullying and hada toll on the health and psychological makeup of users.

They also stressed that the platforms were promoting pornography among the youth.

Tema Technical Institute placed third. It was represented by Francis Aggrey, Sulley Nartey Agborkey and Petia Fafa Ashiabi who also debated in favour of the motion.

The Tema Metropolitan Director of Education, Mrs Margaret Frempong Kore, advised students to make good use of the debating clubs and other extra curriculum activities in their schools to help boost their confidence.

The Chief Judge for the debate, Mr Azeriya Ayeriga, said the debaters were judged on their logical presentation, knowledge of subject matter, technical information, ability to rebut points from opponents, clarity and register, teamwork and referencing.