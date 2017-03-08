The Braifi International School in Tamale in the Northern Region has organised its African Day celebrations. The day was used to showcase the traditional clothes of the various ethnic groups in the country to inculcate in the pupils the need to value the Ghanaian traditional fashion.

At the ceremony, the pupils dressed in traditional attires of the various tribes in the country.

The Administrator of the school, Mr Mohammed F. Tahiru, said it was unfortunate that many children today did not value the African and Ghanaian way of dressing.

He said the way people dressed defined who they "are and where they are coming from".

According to him, pupils must be taught and encouraged to dress in their traditional attires during specific occasions.

Mr Tahiru said the school would continue to teach the children to appreciate their cultural values.

Some of the pupils who spoke to the Junior Graphic expressed their excitement about the occasion.