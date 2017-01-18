Boy, 8, launches book

A book entitled Kweku, the Escapade has been launched by an eight-year-old author, Master Jaden I. Anim, a pupil of the Royal School at Oyarifa, near Accra.

In the 57-page book, the Class Four pupil highlighted the hurdles in the journey of life by using the main character, Kweku, to bring to light how life treated him and how he used it to his advantage.

Master Anim, in an interview with the Junior Graphic, said he was optimistic about life and with motivation from his parents and siblings, he wrote the novel to create useful lessons for children, just like him, adding that though he had few challenges with some grammatical errors, the assistance and encouragement from his parents helped to make his dream come true.

“I am happy my book has been launched today and I believe this will motivate me to do more in the years ahead,” he stated.

Master Anim is the second of three children of his parents and says he enjoys school and participates in all school activities, including being a member of the Boys’ Scout.

The elated mother of Master Anim, Mrs Vivian Anim, told the Junior Graphic that she did not realise the creative skills of her child at the initial stages when he set out to write the novel, adding; “I thought it was the usual thing of every growing child,” explaining that when Jaden continued to write his story, it made her realise he had some potentials.

Mrs Anim, therefore, called on parents and teachers to help children discover their God-given potentials right from the beginning of life.

Speaking at the book launch in Accra, the Head of the Department of Psychological Medicine and Mental Health of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Dr Michael T. Anim, underscored the need for every individual to read widely regardless of their level of education.

“As people, we do not explore and so our knowledge remains the same without any additional potential,” he said.

According to the senior lecturer, mothers could also read to their unborn babies during the stage of pregnancy and when it continued after birth, it would help the children in many ways.